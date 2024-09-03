Man suffers 'potentially serious' injuries following quad bike accident near Westerdale

24 team members came to the aid of the man - image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance came to the aid of a man who had sustained potentially serious injuries following a quad bike accident on farmland south-west of Westerdale on Monday (September 2).

The accident occurred at around 1.41pm on Monday afternoon.

Six team members deployed from the Cleveland MRT base taking two team Land Rovers, whilst a number of others made their own way separately.

The first team member to arrive commenced an assessment of the casualty’s injuries and was then joined by others as they arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist after a quad bike accident near Westerdale on Monday - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

A spokesperson for the team said: “Following an assessment of the man’s condition we requested the attendance of an air ambulance.

“Fortunately Yorkshire Air Ambulance had been monitoring the incident and were already on their way, landing just a few minutes later.

“After treatment initially by ream personnel and then by the air ambulance crew, the casualty was secured within a vacuum mattress and carried approximately 200 metres on a rescue stretcher down to the helicopter before being flown to hospital.

“We wish him well for his recovery.”

Twenty-four Cleveland MRT members were involved for approximately 2.5 hours, before travelling back to base, homes and places of work.