Man suffers 'potentially serious' injuries following quad bike accident near Westerdale
The accident occurred at around 1.41pm on Monday afternoon.
Six team members deployed from the Cleveland MRT base taking two team Land Rovers, whilst a number of others made their own way separately.
The first team member to arrive commenced an assessment of the casualty’s injuries and was then joined by others as they arrived.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Following an assessment of the man’s condition we requested the attendance of an air ambulance.
“Fortunately Yorkshire Air Ambulance had been monitoring the incident and were already on their way, landing just a few minutes later.
“After treatment initially by ream personnel and then by the air ambulance crew, the casualty was secured within a vacuum mattress and carried approximately 200 metres on a rescue stretcher down to the helicopter before being flown to hospital.
“We wish him well for his recovery.”
Twenty-four Cleveland MRT members were involved for approximately 2.5 hours, before travelling back to base, homes and places of work.
