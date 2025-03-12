"No further reports of pollution" - Maritime and Coastguard Agency issues update following tanker collision off Yorkshire Coast

SOLONG pictured on 11 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has issued an update following the collision between a tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea on Monday (March 10).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Chief Executive Virginia McVea said: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is continuing to coordinate the response to the collision between the SOLONG and the STENA IMMACULATE.

“There have been no further reports of pollution to the sea from either vessel beyond what was observed during the initial incident. HM Coastguard’s counter pollution and salvage team has a comprehensive counter pollution response in place should it be required. Salvors also have equipment and personnel ready to respond to any pollution.

STENA IMMACULATE pictured on 11 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

“The MCA is working with the salvage companies who are responding on behalf of the vessels’ owners and are working in full co-operation with all commercial and government partners. The overarching objective is to protect the public and the environment to the best of our ability, during this ongoing incident response.

“The SOLONG is being held in a safe position offshore by a tug and further support vessels remain in the ship’s immediate vicinity. This morning’s (12 March) assessment shows the fires on board the ship have greatly reduced in their extent and intensity.

“The STENA IMMACULATE remains at anchor, with safety tugs in position should they be required. There are no visible flames on board and an on-board assessment may be carried out later today.

“Salvors will only board the vessels when it is safe to do so. Only then will it be possible to carry out comprehensive damage assessments.”

Detectives from Humberside Police are continuing to conduct extensive lines of enquiry alongside partners in connection with the collision.

A 59-year-old man remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident.