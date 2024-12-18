North Yorkshire Police appeal after three-vehicle collision on A64 near Malton

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a three-vehicle collision on the A64, near Malton.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 at about 5pm on Tuesday December 17 and involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, a silver Ford Ka and a black Ford Fiesta.

Officers want to hear from any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Police say the black Ford Fiesta did not stop at the scene, and they are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have any information about it.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joseph Schramm.

Please quote reference 12240230256 when passing on information.