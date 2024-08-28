North Yorkshire Police appeal as passengers hurt in collision at Hunmanby, near Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Hunmanby.

The accident happened on the crossroads at New Road and Bartindale Road at around 2.30pm on Monday August 26, and involved a silver Ford Mondeo and a grey BMW.

Passengers from the BMW were taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were later discharged with minor injuries following treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Hunmanby.

The road was partially closed for around an hour while North Yorkshire Police officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Megan Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240155282 when passing on information.