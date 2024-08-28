North Yorkshire Police appeal as passengers hurt in collision at Hunmanby, near Scarborough
The accident happened on the crossroads at New Road and Bartindale Road at around 2.30pm on Monday August 26, and involved a silver Ford Mondeo and a grey BMW.
Passengers from the BMW were taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.
They were later discharged with minor injuries following treatment.
The road was partially closed for around an hour while North Yorkshire Police officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
Please email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Megan Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240155282 when passing on information.
