North Yorkshire Police in 'intense push' to highlight 'fatal five' driving offences and curb deaths
The force’s latest campaign, which falls under Operation Spotlight, focuses on younger drivers and their habits behind the wheel.
Overall, in 2022, around a fifth of all killed or seriously injured casualties from collisions involving cars were involving a young car driver or rider.
Statistics show that young male car drivers aged 17 to 24 are four times as likely to be killed or seriously injured compared with all car drivers aged 25 or over.
Over the next two weeks, the police’s dedicated Road Safety Team and roads policing officers will be out engaging with young drivers on the county’s road network.
The Road Safety Team will also present several planned engagement events at schools and colleges.
The fatal five are:
– driving under the influence of drink or drugs
- not wearing a seat belt
- using a mobile phone while driving
- excess/inappropriate speed
- and careless/dangerous driving
In the first eight months of this year, there have been 20 fatal collisions in North Yorkshire – with the ambition to get this to zero.
Twenty is too many, says the police force, compared to the same period from the previous year – but thankfully the number has fallen.
Behind every serious or fatal collision is a family that is devastated by the loss of a loved one and the ripple effect which it has on all those involved.
By supporting this campaign, it shows a continued commitment to reduce the number of fatalities in the form of education and targeted activity.
Insp Clive Turner from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an intense push on the national campaign to highlight the five main causes of fatal collisions and the higher risk of younger drivers been involved in a serious or fatal collision.
“Statistics show that young drivers are more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.
"We will be out and about across North Yorkshire to engage with younger drivers to highlight the fatal five and remind them of the responsibility that they carry for their actions behind the wheel.”
