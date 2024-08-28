North Yorkshire Police in search for teenager Lewis, missing from Scarborough home
Police are appealing for the public’s help in searching for a 14-year-old who has gone missing from his Scarborough home.
Lewis was reported missing on the night of August 26 and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Scarborough near the Rendezvous café on Northway on the afternoon of Tuesday August 27.
Lewis is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and a shaved head.
He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a polo top when he was last seen.
If you have seen Lewis, please call police on 101 with information.
If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call police on 999.
Please quote reference 12240155488 when passing on information.
