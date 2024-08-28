North Yorkshire Police in search for teenager Lewis, missing from Scarborough home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help in searching for a 14-year-old who has gone missing from his Scarborough home.

Lewis was reported missing on the night of August 26 and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Scarborough near the Rendezvous café on Northway on the afternoon of Tuesday August 27.

Lewis is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and a shaved head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a polo top when he was last seen.

Missing Lewis, 14, from Scarborough.

If you have seen Lewis, please call police on 101 with information.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call police on 999.

Please quote reference 12240155488 when passing on information.