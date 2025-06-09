Police appeal after fatal collision in Seamer Road area of Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses and information, including dashcam footage, following a collision in the Seamer Road area of Scarborough which has now proved to be fatal.

The incident happened on the junction of Westbourne Park with Seamer Road, outside the Jehovah’s Witness Church, at around 9.25am on Wednesday June 4 and involved a silver Volkswagen Transporter van and a male pedestrian aged in his 80s.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, but sadly died.

Prior to the collision, the van was travelling along Seamer Road towards Falsgrave Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have put out a renewed appeal following the death of an 81-year-old in a collision in Scarborough.Police have put out a renewed appeal following the death of an 81-year-old in a collision in Scarborough.
Police have put out a renewed appeal following the death of an 81-year-old in a collision in Scarborough.

Police say traffic was busy that morning and we are appealing to anyone who saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision itself and has not yet spoken to the police, and anyone who has dashcam footage of the pedestrian, the van or the collision, to please get in touch.

If you can help, please email [email protected] and quote reference 12250100283.

Related topics:PoliceScarboroughVolkswagen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice