Police appeal after fatal collision in Seamer Road area of Scarborough

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses and information, including dashcam footage, following a collision in the Seamer Road area of Scarborough which has now proved to be fatal.

The incident happened on the junction of Westbourne Park with Seamer Road, outside the Jehovah’s Witness Church, at around 9.25am on Wednesday June 4 and involved a silver Volkswagen Transporter van and a male pedestrian aged in his 80s.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, but sadly died.

Prior to the collision, the van was travelling along Seamer Road towards Falsgrave Road.

Police say traffic was busy that morning and we are appealing to anyone who saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision itself and has not yet spoken to the police, and anyone who has dashcam footage of the pedestrian, the van or the collision, to please get in touch.

If you can help, please email [email protected] and quote reference 12250100283.