Police appealing for key witness to come forward after collision in Scarborough
It happened at around 4.30pm on March 11 and involved a black Mercedes GLE 300 which collided with a parked vehicle before it mounted the kerb where pedestrians were walking.
Police are appealing for the woman shown in the image wearing a pink jacket and carrying a striped bag, to come forward as she may be a key witness to the incident and have vital information that could help our investigation.
"We must stress that the woman is purely a witness, nothing more,” they said.
If you believe you are the woman in the image, police urge you to get in touch, along with anyone with information or dashcam footage, by email to [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Sylvia Matla.
Please quote reference 12250044166 when passing on information.
