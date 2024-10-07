Police issue update as search continues for missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing to search for Malton woman Victoria Taylor, who has now been missing from her home for seven days.

Victoria, 34, left her home at 9am on Monday September 30.

She was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton.

Police now have a further sighting of Victoria which was captured at 11.53am on the Monday September 30 at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.

The focus of the search for missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor is the area around the River Derwent.

To date, this is the last confirmed sighting of Victoria.

Over the past week police have undertaken extensive enquiries.

The investigation has involved the collection and review of CCTV footage and passive data research, they have searched key areas of both land and water and interviewed several witnesses.

Officers remain open minded and, while the investigation of Victoria’s movements has been thorough, the force will continue to pursue existing and new lines of enquiry.

CCTV image of Victoria at Malton bus station.

Based on information obtained from these exhaustive enquiries, North Yorkshire Police is satisfied at the current time that there is no information to suggest any form of third-party involvement following the disappearance of Victoria and this remains a missing person case.

On Tuesday, several personal items belonging to Victoria were found near to the River Derwent, where officers are currently focusing their search efforts - and the public can expect to see continued activity in the coming days.

Insp Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Victoria’s family, and we are continuing to do all we can to try to find her.

“The focus of our search remains the area around the River Derwent and Victoria’s family members are aware of this and the wider strategy that is in place.

“The family and the police understand the local community wanting to show their support with the searches for Victoria, but we urge people to exercise caution when searching particularly near to the river.”