Police seek urgent help in search for 37-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:07 BST
North Yorkshire Police officers are currently searching for 37-year-old Jason Williams who has been missing from the Scarborough area since the morning of Thursday October 2.

He was last seen in the East Ayton area at around 7am that day.

Police say his family and friends have been unable to contact him ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Jason and as part of the police enquiries, they are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or who has information about his whereabouts, to get in touch immediately.

Missing man Jason Williams.placeholder image
Missing man Jason Williams.

Jason is described as around 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with short green hair, a short ginger beard, and moustache.

If you have seen Jason or have any information that could assist, please call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote job number 12250189890 when providing any information.

