ROAD CLOSED: A64 between Malton and York closed after collision
The main route from Scarborough to York has been closed as emergency services attend an incident on the A64.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're advising motorists that both lanes of the A64 westbound are currently closed at Barton Hill, between York and Malton.
“This is due to a collision involving two vehicles and is to allow the occupants to be treated by ambulance staff, and the scene to be cleared.
“We're working hard to get it open again as soon as possible. Thank you.”
This post will be updated when we receive further information