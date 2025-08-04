ROAD CLOSURE: Northway closed in Scarborough following road traffic collision

By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
Northway is currently closed between the junction of Victoria Road and Trafalgar Street West on the Northbound side..
North Yorkshire Police are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Scarborough.

The incident occurred opposite Jewsons on Northway in Scarborough.

A police spokesperson said: “Northway is currently closed between the junction of Victoria Road and Trafalgar Street West on the Northbound side.

Aldi's side of the road is currently open.

“Traffic is building in the area. Please remember that Barwick Street is also closed in relation to a sinkhole.

“Please prepare for delays in the area.”

This post will be updated when we receive further information

