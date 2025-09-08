ROAD CLOSURE: Stepney Road in Scarborough is blocked after road traffic collision

According to North Yorkshire Police, Stepney Road between the junctions of Raincliffe Avenue and Park Avenue is currently closed.

North Yorkshire Police are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Scarborough.

The incident occurred today (September 8) on Stepney Road in Scarborough. A police spokesperson said: “We are currently on our way to a road traffic collision on Stepney Road near the junction with Stepney Rise.

“Stepney Road between the junctions of Raincliffe Avenue and Park Avenue is currently closed.

“Please divert and prepare for delays in the area.”

This post will be updated when we receive further information.