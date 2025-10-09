The Norwegian sea rescue society, Redningsselskapet (RS) reported that on Saturday (October 4) that it has lost one of its own - a boat crew member who was killed while attempting a rescue in Norway's Lofoten. Adrian Willyson Brask, a much-valued member of RS made the ultimate sacrifice during a rescue operation to save a child. Grete Herlofson, general secretary of Redningsselskapet, said: "He died while performing the most important task a rescue boat crew can have - to try to save another life.” An RNLI spokesperson said: “ His loss is felt deeply by the global Search and Rescue community, and we stand united with our colleagues at RS in mourning him. "Adrian’s death is a sobering reminder of the inherent risks faced by those who dedicate their lives to saving others.”