Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team attend seven callouts
A SRMR spokesperson said: “In support of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, we attended a callout to help a child stuck in deep mud. 11 members responded.
“A high risk vulnerable adult missing from home in the Ravenscar area was found cold and disorientated, they were treated for hypothermia and handed over to the ambulance service for onward care. 20 members responded
“There was another high risk missing person search, this time in Scarborough, the team assisted in searching woodland to the west of Scarborough.
“No find was made in the search areas requested. 14 members responded
“While the above search was underway a second request was received for a person distressed and lost in Cropton forest following a fall.
“A team response vehicle was sent and person located, they were assessed and injuries treated then handed over to the ambulance service for onward care. 7 members responded.
“Callouts are additional activity to team training and events that keep the team running/funded and able to respond at a moments notice.
“Members have volunteered over 1000 hours to the SRMR team in July. Thank you to them and their families.”
