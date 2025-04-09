Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called to incident near Goathland

By Louise French
Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:01 BST
SMRT were called to assist a patient with a lower leg injury on Tuesday
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) were called to assist a person with a lower leg injury near Goathland on Tuesday (April 8).

SMRT were called to New Wath Scar near Goathland to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service with the rescue of a patient with a lower leg injury

The team worked with the ambulance crew on scene to provide immediate care then placed the patient in a casualty bag and onto a bell stretcher for recovery to the road ambulance.

16 volunteers were out for two hours.

