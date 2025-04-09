Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called to incident near Goathland
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) were called to assist a person with a lower leg injury near Goathland on Tuesday (April 8).
SMRT were called to New Wath Scar near Goathland to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service with the rescue of a patient with a lower leg injury
The team worked with the ambulance crew on scene to provide immediate care then placed the patient in a casualty bag and onto a bell stretcher for recovery to the road ambulance.
16 volunteers were out for two hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.