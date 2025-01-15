Scarborough RNLI call after distress flares sighted.

Scarborough Lifeboat being recovered on the South Bay

The volunteer crew were paged by HM Coastguard following numerous 999 calls reporting a red distress flare sighted off Marine Drive in Scarborough.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Fredrick William Plaxton launched at 10.35pm on Tuesday night (January 14) to assist HM Coastguard to search for the cause of the red flare, which had been reported by numerous 999 calls.

The lifeboat launched just before low water with the tide still ebbing out. The weather was partially good with a relatively clear sky and sea conditions were slight.

The lifeboat carried out a thorough search of the castle headland into the north bay area while the coastguard team searched the shore area.

Scarborough lifeboat launching - Image: RNLI/Tabz Nixon

After just over an hour of searching and nothing found, the incident was closed.

Pyrotechnics, often referred to simply as flares, are an essential part of a vessel’s safety equipment.

Firing red flares is a simple method of indicating that vessels or persons are in distress and grave danger, and of drawing attention to their position as an aid to search and rescue.

Speaking after the call out, Scarborough RNLI’s Coxswain, Lee Marton said: “The lifeboat launched swiftly and carried out an effective area search with nothing found.

“If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, including sightings of a red flare you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

“There are a number of different ways to call for help.

“With all water activities, we strongly encourage you to take a means of calling for help that is most suitable for your activity.

“We advise that you make sure you know how to use it and keep it within reach at all times.