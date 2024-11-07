Scarborough RNLI come to the aid of fossil hunter cut off by the tide at White Nab

Scarborough RNLI has come to the aid of a fossil hunter cut off by the tide at White Nab - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

A fossil collector visiting Scarborough was brought to safety Saturday afternoon (November 2) by the crew of Scarborough RNLI lifeboat.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collector had been cut off by the tide at White Nab, Scarborough, with the water still rising.

The inshore lifeboat RNLB John Wesley Hillard IV launched at 2.39 pm, following a 999 call from a member of the public concerned over the welfare of someone carrying on with their activities on the rocks with the tide flowing in. The high tide on the day was at 4.29pm so sea levels were still rising around the person on the rocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather was partially overcast, and sea conditions were slight but with a good amount of swell inshore.

Matt Marks, Scarborough RNLI's helm, said: “We launched the inshore boat swiftly and, arriving on scene, carried out an assessment of the person, confirming that they were not injured.

“It was decided the best, and safest, course of action was to them take them to the Lifeboat station and leave them in the care of HM Coastguard.

“We’ve seen some big spring tides on the Scarborough coast this year. This means that the high water comes in a lot quicker than normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our RNLI crews and lifeguards respond to hundreds of incidents each year with people cut off by the tide, especially because people out walking or doing other activities can find themselves cut off unexpectedly.

“Had the alarm not been raised when it was, the casualty may have found themselves in a much more dangerous situation."

Advice for visiting the beach / coastline:

When going for a walk along the coastline or on the beach, always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for incoming tide.

Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide.

Make sure you have enough time to return safely. If in doubt, seek local advice.

Always carry a means of calling for help on your person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger of being cut off by the tide.

Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

They can raise the alarm with the coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue.