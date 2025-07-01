Scarborough RNLI has busy weekend as multiple call outs interrupt Armed Forces Day celebrations

If you are launching on a lifeguarded beach, make sure you launch and recover between the black and white chequered flags. There should be less swimmers in this area, giving you more room to manoeuvre. Credit: RNLI/Nick Gough.

The volunteer crew at Scarborough RNLI had an incredibly busy weekend while working alongside other agencies.

On Saturday June 28, Scarborough RNLI had both boats launched for the Armed Forces Day celebrations when they were called to assist with two separate incidents during the day. The volunteer crew launched the all-weather lifeboat at 11am to assist placing the marker buoys for the notice to mariners exclusion zone for the air displays to take place.

The inshore D-class lifeboat launched at 11.30am. Both boats remained at sea to assist vessels and watercraft in the area.

It was a hot summers day with a flat calm sea with a strong off land wind up to 20 to 25 knots.

At 1.22pm, both lifeboats were tasked to proceed to Cayton Bay after several 999 calls had been made to a report of one paddle-boarder who had made it back to shore and another who was in difficulty drifting further offshore. Cayton RNLI lifeguards were on scene first and, shortly after, the inshore lifeboat assisted the casualty onboard the D class lifeboat. The casualty reported they also had a small dog with them which, after starting a search, was reported to be back on the shore.

While the inshore lifeboat was treating the casualty and making their way back to Cayton Bay, several VHF reports were coming in and HM Coastguard requested the all-weather lifeboat proceeded to the Toll House off Marine Drive Scarborough at 1.37pm to a reported kayaker in difficulty. After commencing a short shoreline search following the wind, a report from local port services came in that the kayaker had managed to make it to the harbour.

The all-weather lifeboat was then requested to help with assisting the inshore lifeboat in extracting the casualty that the inshore lifeboat had assisted earlier, from Cayton Bay to Scarborough Harbour where they would be met by Yorkshire Ambulance service.

The inshore lifeboat after transferring the paddle-boarder casualty was asked to assist with another casualty from a different incident at Cayton bay. While on scene, the casualty who was with the paddle-boarder and had managed to get themselves out of immediate danger, started to deteriorate. After an assessment, the best option was to get them medical assistance fast and the decision was made to take them onboard the inshore lifeboat back to the harbour. While the boats were busy at sea, several crew members were also attending a garden party held in the grounds of The Deanery at York followed by Choral Evensong in York Minster. The invite was from the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, and the Archbishop of York. The party was held to recognise the fantastic work carried out by volunteers and staff from various organisations across the county including some of our RNLI volunteers.

At 6.41pm on Sunday June 29, Scarborough’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) and inshore lifeboat (ILB) were tasked by Humber Coastguard following a report of a missing swimmer in South Bay.

The swimmer had been reported 45 minutes overdue by their family, prompting both lifeboats to launch, a mayday relay where three nearby vessels assisted and began a coordinated shoreline search of the area, supported by the HM Coastguard helicopter. North Yorkshire Police and HM Coastguard also conducted a shoreline search from the beach.

After a thorough search, the swimmer was located safe and well on land, and all assets were stood down.

Adam Sheader, RNLI volunteer Helm, said: "Luckily, on Saturday, both lifeboats were already crewed and already at sea and from the 999 call to the RNLI lifeboat getting to the scene was a matter of minutes.

"Thank you to everyone and all the agencies and nearby vessels who have assisted us over the weekend and responded so quickly.

"Now the weather is warming up in the RNLI we are seeing a increased number of callout to inflatables and paddle-boarders in offshore winds.

"Offshore winds are winds that are blowing from the beach or shore out to sea. Often with offshore winds the water looks idyllic and calm however this can be deceptive as offshore winds will quickly blow you and your paddleboard far out to sea, which can make it extremely tiring and difficult to paddle back to shore.

"If you are on a lifeguarded beach, keep an eye out for the orange windsock to see which way the wind is blowing."