SCARBOROUGH ROAD CLOSURE: A64 Seamer Road closed following collision
A road is closed in Scarborough today (May 30) after a collision.
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A64, Seamer Road, Scarborough near Musham Bank.
North Yorkshire Police have advised that the road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
This post will be updated when we receive further information
