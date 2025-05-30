SCARBOROUGH ROAD CLOSURE: A64 Seamer Road closed following collision

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th May 2025, 13:47 BST
North Yorkshire Police have advised that the road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
A road is closed in Scarborough today (May 30) after a collision.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A64, Seamer Road, Scarborough near Musham Bank.

This post will be updated when we receive further information

