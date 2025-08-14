'We’re incredibly grateful for your kindness and support': Emergency services at Langdale Moor fire appreciate donations from public

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
Emergency services have received a lot of kind donations from the public, who want to support them while they tackle the blaze at Langdale Moor.
Emergency services have expressed their gratitude as people donate supplies to help support the crews as they tackle the blaze at Langdale Moor.

The fire, now classed as a major incident, has kept numerous emergency service crews on the North York Moors since it was first reported on Monday (August 11) evening.

Crews from as far away as Bedale, Bentham, Tadcaster and Helmsley have been called to assist as the fire spread to an area of around 5sq km.

Area Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS), Ben Illsley, Director of Emergency Response and Training said: "We appreciate all of the donations given and have ample now having been given a considerable amount of food and water."

A NYFRS spokesperson said via social media: “A huge thank you to everyone who dropped off donations at Goathland today.

“We’re incredibly grateful for your kindness and support. While we have our own welfare arrangements in place to look after our crews, your generosity truly means a lot to us. Thank you!”

No cause for the fire has been established at this time and according to the NYFRS, emergency services “are likely to be at the scene for some time.”

Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/incident-update-langdale-moor-fire/ for advice and further information.

