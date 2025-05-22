Whitby and Goathland firefighters tackle large blaze at Ebberston

Firefighters responded to incidents in Ebberston, Norton and Malton on Wednesday (May 22)

Fire crews from Whitby and Goathland were called to a large fire in the open on Wednesday morning (May 21).

The fire service was alerted to the incident in the Ebberston area at 8.39am.

Whitby and Goathland crews attended after receiving a report of a fire in the open, close to woodland.

On arrival, they confirmed an area of approximately 20 metres by 10 metres alight.

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel.

The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.

Later in the day, at 10.36am, Malton crew attended and extinguished a shed fire in a residential garden on Hawthorn Close, Malton.

The fire also caused two of the main property windows to break.

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

The fire, which is thought to have been accidental, caused complete fire damage to the shed.

At 9.16pm, on Westfield Way, Norton, a crew from Malton responded to a pallet fire in an allotment.

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.