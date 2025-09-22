Whitby RNLI coxswain paged to lifeboat call-out while loading shopping at supermarket checkout

Whitby lifeboat was launched on Saturday September 20 to assist a 20ft motor boat which had snapped its steering cables – and for the coxswain on the shout, it meant having to abandon his week’s shopping at the checkout!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Station Technician Richard Dowson was in Whitby's Aldi supermarket when his pager sounded.

He said: “I had just loaded a week's worth of shopping onto the checkout when my pager went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The checkout assistant kindly told me to leave the shopping to attend the rescue and subsequently scanned and packed all my shopping for me to return to pay for later.

Whitby RNLI's Senior Station Technician, Richard Dowson.

“We are so appreciative of the community support in Whitby of the RNLI.”

The crew managed to anchor the vessel about a mile from Upgang Ravine.

Whitby's Shannon Class lifeboat Lois Ivan was launched and towed the boat to the waiting pontoon.

The lifeboat then returned to the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launch Authority Nick Stephens added: “It was a wet morning, with poor visibility and rain, so thank you so much to the volunteers who responded to their pagers and attended the call out.”

The previous day (Sep 19), Whitby RNLI launched to assist a fishing vessel that had lost propulsion.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched and headed to to the vessel near Robin Hood's Bay.

The vessel, with two on board, was already under tow by a smaller fishing boat, but with a flood tide and strong south westerly winds wasn’t making any headway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lifeboat took over the tow and brought the vessel safely into Whitby harbour.

Richard Dowson said: “Thank you to the crew aboard the smaller vessel who attempted a rescue, and well done to all involved for realising that the conditions were not favourable and contacting the Coastguard.”