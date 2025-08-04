Woman hospitalised with head injury following collision on North Yorks Moors

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision that happened this morning (August 4) on the North York Moors.

The incident happened on Blakey Ridge near the Red Lion pub, between Hutton-le-Hole and Castleton on the North York Moors.

A woman pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury following a collision with a vehicle.

It was reported at just after 10am today

North Yorkshire Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to call them on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 121 of August 4.

