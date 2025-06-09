Whitby lifeboat on the call-out. picture: Chris Brownlow

Whitby Coastguard and Whitby RNLI teamed up to help a 15m sailing yacht which had suffered engine loss and was taking on water.

The all-weather lifeboat Lois Ivan made best speed to the yacht, which was around seven miles off the coast of Whitby.

The yacht’s crew had managed to hasten a repair to the vessel to stop water coming on board, and once on scene RNLI crew established a tow to the yacht and began the slow tow back to Whitby harbour.

Coastguard Rescue Officers met with the lifeboat and vessel in the harbour and assisted in mooring the vessel.

The team carried out a general welfare check but the crew of the stricken yacht were thankfully fit and well and intentions are to seek repair before continuing on their journey.

Whitby RNLI launch authority Neil Williamson said: “The crew aboard the yacht did everything they could to prevent the incident becoming more serious but still required a tow to the harbour for a full repair of the boat.”