Emergency services called out to rescue vessel 100 yards off Whitby shore

Emergency services have rescued a vessel which lost power 100 yards off Whitby shore.

On Thursday evening, shortly before 9pm, Whitby Coastguard Team were called out by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre to a report of a vessel in difficulty in the Upgang Ravine.

Whitby RNLI's ALB was also called to attend.

Upon arrival at the scene coastguards used a vantage point on West Cliff to locate the vessel and monitor the situation. The vessel had lost power and the engine could not be restarted.

The RNLI's ALB was quickly on scene and established a tow into the harbour while coastguards assisted in bringing the vessel alongside.

A spokesperson from Whitby coastguard said: "Thankfully this incident has ended well, but we hope that it underlines for others the importance of being prepared if setting out to sea. In coastal waters we suggest carrying a fixed DSC VHF, handheld VHF, a charged mobile phone, flares, powerful torch and Personal Locator Beacon. Wear your lifejacket, check weather and tide conditions and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return."

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone in trouble on the coast.