Emergency services called to casualty at the bottom of steep cliff path in Scarborough

This morning, emergency servies were tasked with a casualty located at the bottom of a steep cliff path, at the North end of Cayton Bay.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team assisted Yorkshire Ambulance Service in the call out at around 9am.

Once the paramedics had assessed and stabilised the casualty, they were packaged onto a Coastguard stretcher and recovered up the path to the waiting ambulance.

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.