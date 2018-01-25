Employment levels continue to rise in Whitby and Scarborough

More people are in work than ever before, as the number of people gaining employment continues to rise.

In the last year, Scarborough and Whitby has witnessed a fall in unemployment, with 70 more people now in work, a fall of 6%.

There has been a drastic change in the last eight years, with a 73% improvement on benefit claimants since 2010.

Nationally, official figures show that the employment rate is at a joint record high of 75.3%, with a record 32.2 million people in work. This is a rise of 415,000 compared to last year’s figures.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics, also show that unemployment is at its lowest level since 1975.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey, said: “We had a record-breaking 2017 for employment, and I’m delighted to see this trend continue as we enter the New Year.

“The number of people in work is at an all-time high and the unemployment rate has not been this low for over 40 years.

“At this time of year, straight after Christmas, people might be feeling a squeeze on their finances. We’re determined to help people keep more of what they earn.

“That’s why we’ve increased the National Living Wage, introduced Universal Credit to offer greater flexibility and taken millions of people out of income tax altogether by raising the tax-free personal allowance.”

In 2017, at least 10 employment records were broken. The employment rate and the number of people in work, the number of women in work and black and minority ethnic employment all reached record highs during the year.