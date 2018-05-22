Endeavour's arrival in Whitby could be delayed

The arrival of the replica HM Bark Endeavour to its spiritual home of Whitby is likely to be delayed by a week.

The full-scale replica of Captain Cook’s legendary ship was due to arrive from Teesside on Friday.

By Charlotte Graham

However, due to high winds being forecast the arrival is now likely to take place on June 1, according to the company planning its voyage.

Built with a steel frame, unlike the seagoing wooden replica that drew crowds to Whitby in 2002, it had been based at Stockton for many years. It will ultimately be transformed into a family-friendly attraction based in Whitby harbour.

The work, by A&P Group, ship repair and conversion specialists, included renewing the steel work, modifying the doors and repainting the hull.

The date for the ship's arrival will be confirmed in the coming days.

