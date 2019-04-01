ENGIE putting youngsters on career ladder

Beyond Housing has teamed up with energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE and Scarborough’s Construction Skills Village to offer two local youngsters a first-rate training opportunity.

Dan Miller, 18, and Brandon Toulson, 17, from Eastfield have each been awarded a two-year carpentry and joinery apprenticeship, which will lead to an NVQ level 2 qualification.

The pair will help with the build of two exciting development projects which ENGIE is completing on behalf of Beyond Housing. Worth a combined total of £6.4m, the schemes at the recently named Laurel Court in Eastfield and at nearby Middle Deepdale will together yield a total of 53 much needed new homes for older people.

Dan and Brandon were selected from a group of 15 candidates who took part in a full day’s assessment event, situated within the Skills Village site in Middle Deepdale, where they learned what a modern apprenticeship can offer in terms of career opportunities.

Jane Fulford, senior project manager at Beyond Housing said: “It’s great to use our relationship with ENGIE by working together on a worthwhile scheme like this. By helping to provide training and employment opportunities for local young people, we’re showing the benefits of our partnership reach further than providing great homes.”