ENGIE putting youngsters on career ladder

Apprentices Brandon Toulson (left) and Dan Miller are pictured at work.
Beyond Housing has teamed up with energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE and Scarborough’s Construction Skills Village to offer two local youngsters a first-rate training opportunity.

Dan Miller, 18, and Brandon Toulson, 17, from Eastfield have each been awarded a two-year carpentry and joinery apprenticeship, which will lead to an NVQ level 2 qualification.

The pair will help with the build of two exciting development projects which ENGIE is completing on behalf of Beyond Housing. Worth a combined total of £6.4m, the schemes at the recently named Laurel Court in Eastfield and at nearby Middle Deepdale will together yield a total of 53 much needed new homes for older people.

Dan and Brandon were selected from a group of 15 candidates who took part in a full day’s assessment event, situated within the Skills Village site in Middle Deepdale, where they learned what a modern apprenticeship can offer in terms of career opportunities.

Jane Fulford, senior project manager at Beyond Housing said: “It’s great to use our relationship with ENGIE by working together on a worthwhile scheme like this. By helping to provide training and employment opportunities for local young people, we’re showing the benefits of our partnership reach further than providing great homes.”