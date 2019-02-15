Enjoy a spell as witch expert at folk museum

Ryedale Folk Museum is looking for a new volunteer to take on the role of its resident witch.

The witch would be required to occupy the hovel, to cackle loudly, and carve pumpkins for Halloween events.

The Ryedale Folk Museum witch is one of the most remembered and revered parts of the Museum for visitors, especially those who can recall a meeting with the witch during a childhood visit.

In one of the Museum’s historic buildings is a witch post. These carved wooden posts were thought to protect the home from witches.

The volunteer witch would be required to chat to visitors about the stories of witches in the area and the perceptions of people in the past about witches.

They will be expected to learn about real tales of people from the local area, who were believed to be witches, using information from the museum’s own archives.

The museum is holding a volunteer recruitment day on Tuesday 5 March from 10.30am to 3.30pm. This is a no obligation opportunity to drop-in and chat to staff.

Museum director Jennifer Smith: “We are having a bit of fun with this volunteer role, but in all seriousness, it is about how we provide ways for our visitors to understand our buildings, objects and stories of the past.”

Call 01751 417367 to find out more about volunteering.