Enquiries continuing over missing trainee teacher Nicholas Harper from Pickering

Police are still conducting enquiries over missing trainee teacher Nicholas Harper, who disappeared just over a month ago.

Nicholas, 50, a student teacher from Pickering, was last seen when he left for his work placement on the morning of Thursday 7 February, but he did not arrive.

His vehicle was later found at Cowhouse Wood, north of Helmsley.

Nicholas is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build with dark brown short hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a three piece suit and shirt.

Nicholas is still missing and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190023491