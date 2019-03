Police enquiries are progressing following the discovery of a woman's body in Scarborough.

It was recovered in the area behind the Spa at around 7.30am on Monday.

Read more: Woman's body found behind Scarborough Spa

Next of kin have now been traced and formal identification is expected to take place in the coming days.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

