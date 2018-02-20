Enterprise park units in demand

Malton Enterprise Park has gone from strength to strength in recent months with several of the existing units sold, let or currently under offer.

Most recently the park has welcomed major national trade counter brand Screwfix, which has leased a 4,000 sq ft unit.

Owned by Harrison Developments Malton LLP, the park offers a combination of industrial, office, trade and warehouse accommodation, with the phased development enabling units to be custom built with bespoke fit-out options to meet occupiers specific requirements.

Sean Harrison, managing director at Harrison Developments Malton LLP, said: “We are pleased to see the site continues to attract attention from a range of occupiers.

“Designed with the occupier in mind, we are able to accommodate businesses of all sizes.”