Air your views over climate change issues across the East Riding

Residents will be able to use an interactive map to highlight locations.

Residents will be able to use an interactive map of East Riding to highlight locations where there are opportunities for further positive climate action and express any opinions about climate change more generally through a series of questions.

This information will help shape the Climate Change Strategy for the East Riding.

The council said it is committed to achieving net zero through reducing its own carbon emissions and by working with communities and organisations to influence behaviours and ambitions on climate change.

Following the declaration of a climate emergency in February of last year, the council is currently in the process of developing a Climate Change Strategy for the East Riding which will explore opportunities for reducing carbon emissions and examine how we can adapt to climatic changes across the wider area.

The evolving Climate Change Strategy will build on the council’s successes in environmental management and emission reduction, which have been driven by the authority’s Environmental Policy.

This policy ensures that environmental issues are considered in our everyday activities and helps the council improve its environmental performance, including actions that address climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Cllr Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Climate change is a complex issue, but by working together we can tackle the climate crisis head on.

“The council is currently developing its climate change strategy and would like to hear ideas from our residents on how we might tackle the climate emergency together.

“I would encourage all residents in the East Riding to follow the links to the survey and take part – it really is an opportunity for you to have your say.”

The interactive online questionnaire can be accessed by using the link: https://climatechangeeryc.commonplace.is/

The survey will remain live online until Sunday, February 27.