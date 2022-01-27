Avian flu case confirmed in Whitby area - 3km controlled zone put in place

Following a risk assessment at the premises, a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place.

The zone includes Whitby, Ruswarp, Stainsacre, Hawsker and Sneaton.

Defra says when avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease.

A map showing where the 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put into place - from www.gov.uk