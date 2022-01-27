Avian flu case confirmed in Whitby area - 3km controlled zone put in place
A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in the Whitby area today.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:46 pm
Following a risk assessment at the premises, a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place.
The zone includes Whitby, Ruswarp, Stainsacre, Hawsker and Sneaton.
Defra says when avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease.
Within these zones a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping can apply.