Bridlington beach clean up is almost complete

Council staff have now removed four tonnes of paraffin wax from the beaches around Bridlington.

The substance washed up a week ago and was found from Danes Dyke to Fraisthorpe.

Paraffin wax was washed up last Friday

They said most of the wax has been collected from Bridlington's north and south beaches and taken for disposal. Staff will continue to monitor the beaches

Earlier in the week, a spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The council’s beach and street cleaners have been working since Friday to remove the paraffin wax washed up on Bridlington’s north and south beaches.

“The operation has proved difficult as the wax is breaking into smaller particles, but our teams have made good progress so far and will continue with the clean-up for the rest of this week.

“By using the beach rake and by litter picking they have so far collected more than two tonnes of the wax, but that has been mixed in with sand and seaweed as it is proving hard to separate.

“The wax is of very low risk to the public and the beaches remain open, but we would urge people to stay clear of the substance, not to collect it themselves, and to please keep dogs on a lead.”