Chance for communities to plant free Woodland Trust trees across Yorkshire coast

The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK with more than 500,000 supporters.

Time is running out for schools, sports clubs and community groups in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington to take advantage of the Woodland Trust’s latest free trees giveaway.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest woodland conservation charity has given away 15 million saplings through its ever-popular free trees scheme since it started in 2010 – that’s an average of more than a million trees a year.

With applications for the autumn delivery window closing next month, the Trust is urging people across the Yorkshire coast to take advantage of the scheme and help tackle the climate and nature crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spring delivery in March 2024 saw 2,415 trees in East Yorkshire and 7,905 trees in North Yorkshire finding homes as part of a total 365,985 trees sent out across the length and breadth of the UK.

Applications for delivery in September 2024 are closing on August 26.

Steve Shill, Woodland Trust senior project lead, said: “Planting trees is such a simple action, but the collective impact can make a huge difference to people and the planet.

“Trees help nature, combat flooding, provide shelter and reduce pollution. And they unite communities, inspire pride and bring huge benefits for mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great way for schoolchildren and all sorts of community groups – from sports clubs to faith groups – to learn about the environment and do their bit.

“Every school should have trees, but if you don’t have space to plant, don’t worry – you can still get involved in planting. Why not partner with a local community group or council to plant trees in a public space?

The Woodland Trust scheme delivers hundreds of thousands of free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn. Tree packs come in packs of 15, 30, 105 or 420 trees and in different varieties to suit their purpose – from hedging, copse, for wildlife or wild harvest.

Mr Shill added: “As ever, the support and generosity of our funders is crucial; we simply couldn’t do this without them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The help each and every one of them provides is hugely appreciated and ensures we can provide and deliver our saplings in such huge numbers.”

Visit https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities/ to find out more.