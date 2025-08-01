Natural England is undertaking a statutory consultation into establishing a new Yorkshire Wolds AONB with the combined authority as a new statutory consultee. Photo: James Hardisty

Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority is backing plans to designate the Yorkshire Wolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The authority, during a recent meeting, decided to get behind Natural England’s proposal, saying it will have a positive impact on the area’s economy.

An AONB is land that is protected by law in order to ensure that its natural beauty is conserved and enhanced.

Once designated, relevant authorities have a statutory duty to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area, which means local planning authorities and other decision makers need to take account of the impact of their decisions on the area and the statutory duty to protect it, for example when preparing development plans or determining planning applications.

The Yorkshire Wolds runs from Hessle to Flamborough Head, are home to several towns, including Pocklington, Market Weighton, and Driffield, and the chalk hills and dales comprise a series of outstanding vistas.

In notes from the meeting, the authority said: “The combined authority, in its role as a statutory consultee, is supportive of it’s designation, particularly in the anticipation of the positive impact the designation will have on the area’s local economy and recognition of the Yorkshire Wolds national significance.

"The designation is designed to protect the area’s natural characteristics. Supporting the proposal has no direct negative impacts that can be determined.”

A statutory and public consultation ran for 14 weeks between October 8, 2024 and January 13, 2025.

The consultation was statutory for relevant local authorities; at the time this included East Riding of Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire County Council, and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority. Natural England extended the consultation to include other key stakeholders including other public bodies, town and Parish councils, local businesses, landowners and the general public.

It has now sought to extend the consultation to the combined authority, which wasn’t in existence at the time of the original consultation period. The authority has eight weeks to consider the proposal, closing on August 17, 2025.