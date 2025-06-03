The council is encouraging residents and businesses to submit CCTV evidence of dog fouling.

Residents across East Yorkshire are being urged to report dog fouling caught on their Ring doorbells and other forms of CCTV footage.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is also calling on dog owners to be responsible and clean up after their pets.

Dog fouling degrades the local environment and can cause infections for people, dogs and other animals.

Fines can be issued for irresponsible dog owners who do not clean up after their animals.

To issue fines, council officers must have clear evidence of owners leaving dog mess, which can be provided by video evidence.

This can include doorbell cameras as well as CCTV from high street shops and businesses.

The council is encouraging residents and businesses to submit doorbell camera or CCTV evidence of dog fouling, to assist officer’s work and to help keep their communities clean.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for communities and public protection said “We know that many dog owners are responsible and conscientious members of their communities, but there is a minority responsible for anti-social behaviour and unsanitary conditions.

"We highly encourage everyone to play their part in helping to keep their areas clean and to use technology such as doorbell cameras to assist the council in its work in tackling dog fouling offences.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is also encouraging responsible dog ownership in the countryside where it is vital to be considerate of wildlife and local communities, when dog walking.

More information about reporting dog fouling can be found at https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/pests-dogs-and-animals/dog-control-and-ownership/ or by calling 01482 393939