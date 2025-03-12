During the Spring and Summer months, livestock will be in the fields and ground-nesting birds and other wild animals will be breeding.

Residents and visitors are being reminded to be responsible dog owners when visiting the East Riding countryside.

The arrival of spring is a great opportunity to enjoy the natural environment and to get some healthy outdoor exercise. There are more than 1,600km of public rights of way in the East Riding and rail trails, nature reserves and many other natural green spaces to visit.

However, it is vital to be considerate of wildlife and local communities, especially with regards to dog ownership. Unfortunately, every year across the country, thousands of farm animals and wildlife are killed or injured by dog attacks.

During the Spring and Summer months, livestock will be in the fields and ground-nesting birds and other wild animals will be breeding. It is vital that dogs are always kept under effective control, to keep them safe and to avoid disturbing or hurting farm animals and wildlife.

Walkers must keep dogs on a lead if they cannot rely on their obedience, and must make sure that dogs do not stray off the path where there is right of access.

Be extra vigilant when walking in fields with cattle, give them a wide berth, and look for places to exit the field if approached by aggressive cattle. Cattle behaviour can be unpredictable, especially when they are with their young. It is good practice to keep dogs on a lead around livestock, for animal and human safety.

However, if chased by cattle or horses, release dogs from the lead immediately. Do not risk getting hurt by trying to protect dogs, as releasing them will it make it easier for both humans and animals to reach safety.

Always check local signs as there are situations when you must keep your dog on a lead for all or part of the year. Local areas may also ban dogs completely, except for assistance dogs. Look out for signs about these local restrictions and visit the council’s website for more information for dog owners.

In the East Riding, Humberside Police is co-ordinating Operation Recall, a national initiative, aiming to raise awareness about livestock worrying and reduce the number of incidents caused by dog attacks. Dog owners are encouraged to visit the Operation Recall website and to sign an online pledge to help protect their dogs and keep other animals safe.

Additionally, owners must clean up dog mess and can be fined for a failure to do so. Dog fouling degrades the local environment and can cause infections for people, dogs and other animals. Make sure to ‘bag it and bin it’ and clean up after dogs responsibly.

Councillor Lyn Healing cabinet member for communities and public protection said “It’s vital to act responsibly when visiting the countryside with dogs. I highly encourage everyone to take advantage of our beautiful countryside, but we must protect our natural environments and keep humans and animals safe.”