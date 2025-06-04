East Riding residents dig free compost giveaways with 5,000 bags handed out

Staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling, refuse, street cleaning and grounds and forestry teams all pitched in to hand out the compost bags.

May’s free compost giveaways proved as popular as ever, with thousands of East Riding residents queueing up to collect bags.

Eight events were held across the area where recycling team handed out 5,000 bags of compost.

The 60 tonnes of compost was recycled from the food and garden waste residents had placed in their brown bins.

Drivers were invited to collect two free bags of compost at the giveaways, which began in Beverley before moving on to sites in Carnaby, Pocklington, Preston, Goole, Hornsea, Withernsea and Driffield.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The giveaways were as popular as ever this time so thank you to everyone who came along.

“Giving this compost away is the council’s way of thanking people for keeping up all the good work they do by recycling their waste, because we’re still among the country’s top recyclers.”

A spokesperson added: “Brown bins are collected by the council every two weeks and the contents are then recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby – where all the compost given away at the events came from.

“Brown bins can be used to dispose of grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies.”