The eight free skips will be available for the community to deposit rubbish and abandoned items they may have seen near their homes, as part of The Great Big Green Week.

The event, which will run between 9am and 1pm on Friday, September 24, will be an opportunity for neighbours and businesses to join together to clean up the surrounding area.

Cllr Tony Randerson, the councillor for Eastfield ward, said: "This is a worthwhile opportunity for those living and working in Eastfield to come together to spruce up the community, meet new people and play an important part in The Great Big Green Week.

Eight free skips will be placed around Eastfield to help residents get rid of unwanted items and to clean-up the surrounding area. (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

"I know the pride the residents of Eastfield have in their area so I’m hoping for some great results on the day."

A group litter pick will take place where volunteers can spare their time to help clean the streets and green spaces. All equipment is provided and those interested are asked to meeet at the Eastfield Community Centre on High Street from 9am onwards.

Scarborough Borough Council’s cleansing team with road sweeping vehicles and their high pressure cleaning machine will be in use to support the community effort.

Residents who have unwanted household items outside their house and haven’t had chance to take them to the local recycling centre yet, can also make use of their nearest skip.

The skips will located at:

• Path linking Westway and Dale Edge – closest to Westway/Manham Hill roundabout

• Westway grassed area in front of Bankside Park and Holy Nativity Church

• Merrydale - top end

• Loaders Green and Ryefield Road junction

• Eastfield Community Centre car park, High Street

• Overdale and Gouldings Close junction

• Eastway Flats, off Eastway

• Beech Walk - area of former Beyond Housing garages

Asbestos, liquid chemicals, wet concrete, compressed gas bottles and commercial waste cannot be placed in the skips. Electrical and white goods can be deposited by the side of the skips and will be collected separately. There will be people at the community centre on the morning of the clean-up to answer queries about the use of the skips.

After the event, the skips will be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Site at Seamer Carr. The waste will be sorted with as much as possible sent for recycling to minimise waste to landfill.

A collection service will operate for anyone physically unable to take large items to one of the skips. Residents should call RB Recycling before Friday, September 24 on 01723 582 589 to arrange for their unwanted items to be collected on the morning of the clean-up.

Free refreshments will be provided for all volunteers. This will include a light breakfast before the start of the event, which will be served from 8.30am at Eastfield Community Centre.