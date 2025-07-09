Friends of the Earth say Burniston drilling project should be considered fracking

The proposed site near Burniston Coastal Road pic Richard Ponter

Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth has urged North Yorkshire Council to reject plans for a proposed development in Burniston.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council is being urged to reject a planning application from Europa Oil and Gas Ltd that would use proppant squeeze to explore for gas at Burniston.

Friends of the Earth has obtained legal advice from Estelle Dehon KC, one of the UK’s leading environmental barristers. The environmental justice campaigners oppose the gas project, and on Friday June 26 filed a further objection, enclosing a written opinion from Ms Dehon KC. This written opinion confirms that proppant squeeze qualifies as fracking under relevant planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europa has said in supporting documents to its proposal, that the proppant squeeze does not constitute fracking. It claims the technique is different, and is long-established, safe, and outside the current government moratorium.

There has been strong local opposition to the project

But Friends of the Earth is arguing, by reference to the legal opinion of Ms Dehon KC, that while the technique is not covered by the moratorium, it is misleading to suggest that it is not a type of fracking when it comes to planning policy - and it is planning policy which must guide the council’s decision.

Friends of the Earth has also pointed out that the volume of fluid involved in the proposed proppant squeeze at the Burniston site, near Scarborough, is greater than the daily amount used during fracking operations at Preston New Road in 2019, in the seven-day period running up to a 2.9 magnitude earthquake. That event led to the existing moratorium on fracking in England.

Friends of the Earth’s senior lawyer, Katie de Kauwe, said: “This fossil fuel proposal shines a spotlight on the glaring loophole in the existing fracking moratorium. The government must close it as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fracking is deeply unpopular with local communities. It is absolutely essential that both the planning authority and the public know exactly what type of development this is, so that it doesn’t sneak in through the back door.

Local resident and retired headteacher, Jenny Hartley, who is on the steering group for Frack Free Coastal Communities, said: “It’s deeply disturbing that we are having the wool pulled over our eyes about a fossil fuel development in our community.

“There must be transparency in the decision-making process. This is fracking, pure and simple – and it should be described as such in the planning process, so local people know exactly what is being proposed.

“Fracking is risky, unpopular and unnecessary. We urge the council to reject this proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europa Oil and Gas Ltd is seeking to extract gas from a site at Burniston, a few miles north of Scarborough in North Yorkshire. The proppant squeeze process - part of the initial exploration and monitoring drilling methodology before the final extraction phase - involves injecting a fluid and proppant, a granular substance like sand, into the rock formation at high pressure.

The company says its proposal “does not relate to fracking”, that “proppant squeezes’, are not fracking as defined in the Petroleum Act” and it “is a proven safe operational technique, which has been used on wells for decades in the UK and, unlike fracking (high volume fracturing), is approved for use in the industry.”

However, in its letter to North Yorkshire Council (NYC) Friends of the Earth has warned that this is an incorrect distinction to make and has the potential to be misleading.

The letter states: “While it is true that ‘proppant squeeze’ currently falls outside of the government’s moratorium on fracking the legal advice obtained by Friends of the Earth from Ms Dehon KC makes it clear that: ‘the type of fracking defined in the Petroleum Act is not the definition used in key, relevant planning policy. And that planning policy must be considered by NYC when determining this application’”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europa Oil and Gas responded to the claims in a statement which read: “‘Europa believes it has made it repeatedly clear in public consultation and in the planning application that the proppant squeeze is a form of hydraulic fracturing as defined by National Planning Practice Guidance. Europa and all the relevant authorities, not just the planners, are treating the proppant squeeze as a form of hydraulic fracturing and of course the authorities are applying the relevant permitting and regulatory regimes.

Europa maintains the operation is not “fracking” as defined in the UK under the current Moratorium on hydraulic fracturing which specifically addresses associated high volume hydraulic fracturing used in Shale Gas development.

References to “fracking” as commonly used in the UK, “loop holes in the law” and attempts to further mislead the public by blurring the distinction between high volume hydraulic fracturing and low volume hydraulic fracturing serve no purpose other than to undermine confidence in the regulatory authorities and alarm the public.

Europa believes the project to further appraise the Cloughton gas discovery is an important part of the continued projected reliance on natural gas by the UK domestic market and our increasingly uncompetitive (as a result of high energy costs) industrial base. Groups who oppose such development have yet to present an economically viable and sustainable alternative to the UK energy balance before or beyond Net Zero in 2050 without natural gas in the mix. The UK government recognises the reality of this and a requirement to sustain a level of domestic production for economic as well as security reasons.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council stated that while the council will not comment on a live planning application, all views and opinions that have been submitted to them in relation to the application will be taken into account by the planning committee.