How much your water bill will rise in Yorkshire by this year

Nearly 2m households in Yorkshire will be paying £16 more for their water this year as bills in the region go up the most in the country.

The 4.2 per cent rise from April 1, means Yorkshire Water customers shelling out on average £401 for a combined water and sewerage bill.

Yorkshire Water’s bills will still be the fourth cheapest in England and Wales and £14 under the national average.

Least expensive is Hafren Dyfrdwy where customers spend an average of £312 and South West the most at £491.

The Consumer Council for Water responded to the average two per cent rise by calling on the industry to fund more financial assistance for low-income customers.

The watchdog said any increase would be unwelcome for struggling households faced with other rising living costs, and more could be done to help them.

CCWater chief executive Tony Smith said: “Many customers will see their bills rise from April, largely due to inflation.

“Even just a small increase has the potential to hurt the three million households who tell us they struggle to afford their water bills.

“We’d like to see companies go further by dipping into their own pockets to help customers that are already feeling the pinch.”

More than half a million low-income households receive subsidised water bills through customer-funded social tariffs.

But CCWater said the growth and impact of these schemes remains constrained by other customers’ willingness to fund them, with assistance currently reaching only about a quarter of those saying they need help.

In October, MPs called for tougher targets for cutting water leaks after figures showed a “shocking” 3bn litres are lost each day.

The House of Commons Environment Committee said industry targets to reduce leakage by 15 per cent by 2025 are “not ambitious enough”.

Yorkshire Water said today it had earmarked £71m to reduce its leakage rate next year, as it targets a 40 per cent reduction in lost water by 2025.

It is also spending £50m to protect the environment including river water quality and species biodiversity.

Industry body Water UK said companies would invest more than £8 billion in 2019-20 in the fifth year of a £44 billion spending commitment, while bills are falling more than five per cent in real terms between 2015 and 2020.

It said more than 370 million litres of water a day would be prevented from leaking from pipes over the five years to 2020, while companies are “on track” with a commitment over the same time-frame to help an extra 459,000 households who are struggling to pay.

Water UK chief executive Michael Roberts said: “We’re on course to see extra investment and a decade of falling bills, showing a water industry that is dynamic and passionate about delivering real benefits for customers, the environment and the country as a whole."