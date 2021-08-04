Keep Our Coast Clean: As our beaches get busier campaigners are urging people to clean up after themselves

As more and more people flock to the coast to enjoy their summer holidays it is vital to remember to keep our coast clean.

“Less litter was being dropped in the streets and more people started to appreciate their local wildlife, in their gardens or in local wild spaces.

A previous beach clean on North Bay organised by Sealife Scarborough. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

“However we are still in an ecological emergency and now that restrictions have been lifted and more people are staying in the UK for holidays, we must all do our bit to protect the incredible wildlife we have here in Yorkshire.”

Ana explained than in the 12 months since the end of the first lockdown Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has seen a surge in littering in Yorkshire’s coastal and inland nature reserves.

Marine litter continues to have a devastating effect on Yorkshire’s wildlife.

Micro plastics and larger rubbish are filling the stomachs of sea creatures from tiny hermit crabs to giant whales.

“Sometimes the issue of litter seems too big to tackle,” Ana added, “It’s easy to think that our actions would be just a drop in the ocean, so what’s the point?

“But that’s far from the truth. We can all make simple changes to reduce the amount of materials, like plastic, we are using, as well as taking responsibility for the litter we produce and its correct disposal.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust runs Waves of Waste beach cleans up and down the coast, the next ones to join in with in Scarborough are on August 19 on North Bay and August 21 on South Bay.

Sealife Scarborough has also organised beach cleans this summer and items recovered include towels, a coast, fishing gear and face masks.

Their upcoming beach cleans will take place on August 8,9,10,22 and 23 and people can sign up via their website visitsealife.com/scarborough/conservation.

To find out more about what Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are doing to save our seas visit www.ywt.org.uk/give-seas-a-chance.

The Scarborough News’ Keep Our Coast Clean campaign encourages visitors to dispose of their litter, ask businesses to reduce single use plastics, and calls on the council to ensure proper rubbish collection and beach cleaning teams are in place.