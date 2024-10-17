Natural waste from seabirds 'to blame for the poor water quality on Bridlington’s South Beach'

Bridlington South Beach missed out on a Blue Flag award for water quality this year. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Several factors, including natural waste from seabirds, are to blame for the poor water quality on Bridlington’s South Beach.

That is the finding of the Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership following extensive investigations.

In total, 230 water and 48 sediment samples were collected on six occasions between the start of July and the end of September.

In both 2022 and 2023, the Environment Agency rated the water quality at Bridlington's South Beach as poor and advised against bathing there.

A map of the sampling areas highlighting points of interest within the overall sampling regime. Image submitted.

Bridlington South Beach missed out on a Blue Flag award for water quality this year, a prestigious accolade delivered by Keep Britain Tidy.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said Bridlington South Beach was not eligible for an award this year and that improving water quality was a "matter of urgency".

The Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership consists of the Environment Agency, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire Water, working in collaboration to improve bathing water quality.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership said: “Extensive investigations, funded by the Environment Agency, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire Water were carried out during the 2023 bathing season, to understand what is causing drops in water quality at Bridlington.

"This included an increased programme of sampling covering tidal cycles at Bridlington South, Bridlington North and Bridlington harbour on six occasions between the start of July and the end of September. In total, 230 water and 48 sediment samples were collected.

“Initial findings show there are several factors which affect water quality at Bridlington. Impacts as a result of natural waste from seabirds is present throughout the bathing water season in all weathers, with storm overflows impacting for a short time following rain at Bridlington South during the 2023 bathing season.

“As a partnership, we are working together as a matter of urgency to address the results of the preliminary investigation and ensure the community gets the beach environment that they deserve.”

The complexity of water quality at Bridlington had previously been highlighted by some sample results from Bridlington South bathing water falling into the ‘excellent’ category in 2023, despite the wet summer.

Data from the latest investigation found:

Bridlington South performs worse than neighbouring sites (Bridlington North and Wilsthorpe) in FIO based classification. The causal factor for the poor classification in recent years is the intestinal enterococci (IE) level. Concentrations of IE tend to increase during each bathing season, typically peaking in September.

Sediment regrowth of IE was not observed under laboratory conditions and, given the FIO and MST levels in sediment samples taken, sediment resuspension is likely only a contributor to FIO water levels, not the sole cause.

Seabird pollution is consistently high at Bridlington South Beach and is constant throughout the season. Bridlington South gull counts are significantly higher than Bridlington North (where bathing water classification is better). Pollution from this seabird population is contributing to FIO counts and the classification of Bridlington South Beach.

Following rainfall, a significant increase in bacteria associated with human pollution was found in water samples from Bridlington South. This pollution may also be contributing to the overall bathing water classification of Bridlington South Beach.