New initiatives pioneered on Yorkshire coast to protect marine animals and birds

New initiatives are being pioneered on the Yorkshire coast to protect seabirds, dolphins, seals and wading birds.

The move comes from the Yorkshire Marine Nature Partnership which says marine wildlife is under disturbance from “land, sea and air” – and has set out a three-point action plan to curb the threat to animal and birdlife, urging transport to keep their distance, travel at a no-wake speed, and keep noise and voice levels low.

If we all do our bit to care for our marine and coastal environment, the partnership says, we can continue to enjoy our wonderful marine wildlife “for many generations to come”.

The partnership it is working with a number of organisations to enhance marine life including universities, conservation groups, North York Moors National Park, river authorities, Environment Agency, the North Yorkshire and East Riding Councils in its quest to protect marine life.

“We are collaborating with partners across the region in a project to connect communities,” it says in a new report, adding that a network of coastal volunteers is being set up to carry out tasks and explore how better support can be given to develop links between the coast and rivers.

One scheme being pioneered is to develop a baseline of Yorkshire’s kelp forest.

“Kelp forests area one of the most biodiverse and ecologically diverse habitats on earth,” the report said.

"We want to see kelp forests thrive in shallow waters on the Yorkshire coast, in a bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere.”

Local nature strategies are being created on the coast to restore and create kelp forests, making them more resilient to climate change and provide a better habitat for marine life.

YMNP is also installing what it describes as “ecological enhancements” for species.

Work is under way to attach planks to wooden groynes at Hornsea, Staithes, Sandsend and Scarborough’s North Bay, while at Spurn Point work is being carried to restore seagrass.