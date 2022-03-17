North Yorkshire dog owners urged to keep pets under control during lambing season

Sheep worrying warning signs.

Lambing season can be a wonderful time of the year, but livestock worrying, which can be caused when dogs chase or attack sheep, can have serious effects on animals including stress, injury, abortion and death.

Sheep do not cope well with stressful situations and can even die from shock days after the event.

It can also have a devastating impact on the owner of the animal with veterinary costs and seeing their animals suffer from the ordeal.

Dog owners are being asked to keep their pets under control during lambing season.

CLA Director North Lucinda Douglas said: “We would advise owners to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control when walking through fields of livestock, particularly sheep at this time of year, and to always stick to public rights of ways.

“If you live near land with livestock in it, ensure that you know where your dog is at all times, and that your property is secure so your dog can’t escape at any time.

"It is the owner’s responsibility to keep their dog under control and we are also raising awareness about the potential consequences of not doing so.

"Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and a fine can be handed out.

“It is important that every instance of livestock worrying is reported to the police.

"This will allow for a more accurate picture of the scale of the problem to be built up and assist the police and local authority to determine what resources and powers are required in order to effectively tackle the problem.”

Where a dog is in the act of worrying livestock and there is, or is likely to be serious damage to those livestock, call police on 999.

Alternatively, dial 101 to report an incident where the dogs are no longer present after an attack or to report problem dog behaviour.

Photographs and videos of the worrying incident and/or the damage it caused can be extremely useful.

Countryside Code resource pack for schools and youth groups

Last year the CLA teamed up with LEAF Education to help improve understanding of the Countryside Code by creating a resource pack for teachers and youth group leaders.

The code, which was first introduced in 1951, was refreshed by the Government last year, but is not taught as part of the curriculum.

The CLA has written to Duke of Edinburgh Award, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, including Chief Scout Bear Grylls, Sea Cadets, British Orienteering and local education authorities asking them to teach children the free lesson plan on the code.

Aimed at Key Stage 2 children the lesson plans, developed together with Leaf Education, centre around the code’s messages of respecting everyone, protecting the environment and enjoying the outdoors through many fun-filled activities including a soil investigator’s exercise, sky lantern role play activity and waymarker memory game.

It is hoped these packs will help children and young adults understand that safe and responsible behaviour in the countryside is fundamental to enjoyment of it.