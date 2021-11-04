The Green Homes Grant scheme is operating in the Scarborough Borough Council area as well as in Hambleton, Richmondshire and Ryedale district council areas.

Any household in these areas with an annual income below £30,000 and a low energy efficient property (energy efficiency rating of D, E, F or G) can apply for the full cost of having a range of energy efficient and low carbon measures installed in their home.

The measures available include external and cavity wall insulation, double glazed windows and doors, loft insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps and smart heating controls.

Residents on low incomes in parts of North Yorkshire are set to benefit from a scheme aimed at tackling fuel poverty and cutting carbon emissions.

Improvements to energy efficiency can help to make homes warmer, reduce the cost of utility bills and lower the carbon emissions produced.

A partnership between North Yorkshire County Council, Hambleton, Richmondshire and Ryedale district councils and Scarborough Borough Council has been successful in attracting £2.4m of government funding to offer the Green Homes Grant scheme in the county.

Energy provider E.ON is working with the councils to deliver the scheme and will be installing the energy efficiency measures in customer’s homes.

The easiest way for residents to apply to the scheme is online at eonenergy.com/home-heating/green-homes-grant.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or call E.ON on 0333 202 4820, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Residents do not need to be an E.ON or E.ON Next energy customer to apply.

The scheme will complement other energy efficiency initiatives already in operation throughout the four local authority areas.

A spokesperson for the councils said: “Domestic heating is one of the main contributors to climate change so the scheme will play a vital role in our plans to drastically cut carbon emissions in North Yorkshire during the next few years.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this scheme to the parts of North Yorkshire where energy efficiency in properties is low and the cost of improvements to their homes may be

unaffordable.

“We have already made good progress in reducing our own carbon emissions, including the replacement of thousands of streetlamps with energy-efficient LEDs, part night lighting, electric vehicles, converting public toilets to renewable energy operation and installing solar panels on our buildings.

“Now, through this scheme, we will be able to help our local residents do their bit to reduce their carbon emissions and get a home that costs them less to keep warm.”

Nigel Dewbery, director of residential solutions at E.ON, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of homes across the UK is key to meeting the nation’s net-zero targets, and can dramatically improve people’s living conditions by helping to increase their comfort and reduce their energy bills.